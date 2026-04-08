PM says US, Iran have agreed to immediate ceasefire, invites their delegations for talks in Islamabad on April 10

Following his appeal to the US and Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the two countries have agreed to “an immediate ceasefire”.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” he posted on X.

The PM further said, “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

He said both parties had displayed “remarkable wisdom and understanding and had remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!” he added.