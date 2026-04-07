PMDC to hold exam for medical students seeking transfer to Pakistani institutions on May 16

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday announced that it would hold the National Equivalence Board (NEB) examination on May 16, with the PMDC chairperson terming it the “best opportunity” for students affected by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The PMDC conducts the NEB exam twice a year to assess the knowledge, clinical skills, and professional competence of students who have partially completed medical or dental education abroad and seek transfer to/ admission in Pakistan. The exam is computer-based and consists of multiple-choice questions.

Speaking to Dawn, PMDC Chairperson Dr Rizwan Taj said, “Although students from across the world can appear in the exam, but it will provide the best opportunity to those who have been stuck [due to the war] and want to return to Pakistan without facing any loss of education and time.”

He said that Pakistani students, who were enrolled in foreign medical or dental institutions, had completed two years of study and reached at least the third year, were eligible to sit the NEB exam.

“Passing the exam is required for the transfer and admission to Pakistani institutions for the next academic year”, he added.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the PMDC said that the NEB exams would be conducted on May 16, 2026 in Rawalpindi.

“The portal for the registration of the students will be live from April 9 to April 24, 2026. All eligible candidates are advised to complete their registration within the prescribed timeline once the portal becomes active,” it stated.

The statement added: “This is also an opportunity for students who are currently pursuing their medical and dental education in Iran to appear in the examination. Such candidates are advised to complete the required codal formalities and ensure timely registration with PMDC.”

The PMDC also advised students and parents considering admission to foreign medical and dental colleges to consider security concerns and long-term prospects.

“The safety and well-being of students remain paramount, and careful consideration should be given to both security concerns and long-term academic prospects,” it said.

The statement said details regarding the NEB examination schedule, syllabus, and examination centre were available on the PMDC’s website.

“Candidates are encouraged to regularly check official announcements to stay updated on any further instructions or changes,” the statement said.