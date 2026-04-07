E-Paper | July 13, 2026

TikToker granted interim pre-arrest bail

Malik Asad Published
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ISLAMABAD: Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to TikToker and dermatologist Fazeela Abbasi in a case pertaining to an allegedly illegal clinic, directing her to join the investigation.

During the hearing, Abbasi appeared before the court along with her counsel Naeem Bukhari and filed a pre-arrest bail application. The court approved her interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and ordered her to cooperate with investigators. The matter was adjourned till April 15 for further proceedings.

According to officials, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered two cases against Abbasi in connection with the alleged operation of an illegal clinic. She is also currently on bail in a separate money laundering case.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored Dr Abbasi’s interim bail in the money laundering case and directed her to approach the trial court for further proceedings.

The development followed the dismissal of her pre-arrest bail plea by the special judge central over non-appearance. In a written order, the judge observed that the petitioner had remained absent despite the case being fixed for hearing and rejected a request for exemption on medical grounds, terming it a misuse of the concession of pre-arrest bail.

Following the dismissal, Abbasi approached the IHC, which granted her interim relief and allowed her to seek remedy before the trial court.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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