20 crew members rescued from sinking cargo dhow east of Ormara: ISPR

The Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued 20 crew members from a sinking cargo dhow east of Ormara, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the vessel was experiencing severe flooding, adding that all crew members were successfully rescued in a “swift and coordinated emergency response”.

The PNS Hunain and aerial assets were diverted for the operation upon receiving a distress call at the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre, it noted.

“All 20 crew members were safely recovered from the distressed vessel due to the professionalism displayed by the rescuers,” the ISPR statement said, adding that those rescued — all Pakistanis — were being provided “necessary medical attention”.

“The successful operation underscores Pakistan Navy’s and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of life at sea and its readiness to respond to maritime emergencies around the clock,” it further said.

In May, the navy and PMSA provided humanitarian assistance to over half a dozen sailors stuck aboard an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel in the Arabian Sea, security sources said.

In April, the navy carried out an operation in the Arabian Sea in which it rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, of a merchant vessel following a distress call.