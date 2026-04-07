More Nadra desks help boost Afghans’ verification at Torkham

KHYBER: The verification and registration of the returning Afghans has been expedited as the authorities have arranged for additional National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) desks and also increased the number of staff at the Hamza Baba transit centre in Landi Kotal.

Officials at the transit centre told Dawn that the number of the undocumented Afghans had suddenly increased after the reopening of the Torkham border, first on March 27 and then on March 31, as police and other law enforcement agencies intensified their crackdown on them in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

The officials said that owing to the sudden surge in repatriation, a temporary point had been established at a seminary near the Hamza Baba transit centre, where each individual Afghan was issued a token for entry to the transit point.

“The move aims to discourage the culture of favouritism and also keep an eye on the so-called agents, who take illegal money for out-of-turn clearance of Afghans,” they said.

Officials say staff at transit centre in Landi Kotal also increased

Police recently arrested some people for persuading Afghans to pay bribes for their quick entry to the transit centre.

Requesting anonymity, police officials said additional Nadra desks had helped expedite the process of verification and registration, much to the relief of Afghans, who were anxious to return to their country without delay.

Officials said Nadra had the record of all the Afghans previously in possession of Afghan Citizen Cards, Proof of Registration Cards, Afghan Tazkira (national identity card), and even had the data about the undocumented Afghans.

“All these particulars are meticulously checked and verified by Nadra, and a clearance is then issued while suspected Afghans with dubious credentials are withheld for detailed questioning,” they said.

They, however, said Nadra mobile vans would further boost the process as the number of ‘cleared’ Afghans would increase, reducing the overall burden at the border crossing.

The officials said additional sheds with all the required facilities, including emergency healthcare, had been established for returning Afghans, making their journey back home comfortable.

These sheds will also protect the returning Afghans from harsh weather conditions, as they experienced heavy rains during the past few days.

Rescue 1122 staff have also been stationed at the transit centre in order to tackle any emergency situation, as arrangements have also been made for ablution and prayers.

The officials said the customs and immigration departments had also increased their staff to further expedite the clearance process at the transit point.

The officials said individuals and families were dispatched to the border in groups after being cleared from the Hamza Baba transit centre. They said that the staff at the centre worked till midnight to clear the maximum number of Afghans.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026