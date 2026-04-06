Sri Lanka raises cooking gas prices by 23pc

Sri Lanka has raised prices of LPG by nearly a quarter, blaming higher global prices triggered by the Iran war, AFP reports.

As well as gas, Sri Lanka also imports all of its oil and buys coal for electricity generation.

The increase in cooking gas prices is on top of an 8pc hike last month.

A private company, which accounts for about a quarter of the domestic LPG market, raised its retail price by 23pc to 5,700 rupees ($18.08), up from 4,630 rupees ($14.69).

The state-owned Litro Gas, the main supplier of LPG used in cooking stoves, increased the price of a 12.5-kilogramme refill to 4,765 rupees ($15.62), up from 3,990 rupees — an increase of 19.42pc.