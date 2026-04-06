Four of a family die in road accident

NAWABSHAH: Four members of a family were killed and two other persons injured when the car they were riding was hit by a tractor-driven trolley along Nawabshah-Sanghar road on Sunday.

The area police said that the family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Shahdadpur.

They said that the collision occurred at the Kandi bus stop killing the four persons on the spot.

They identified the deceased as Mr Dilbar, Mr Naseer, Ms Khairi and a little girl, Baby Afshan.

A woman, Ms Rabail, and an infant, Master Amjad, were seriously injured in the accident, they added.

All the victims were taken to the Peoples Medical College Hospital, Nawabshah, where the injured were being provided treatment and a postmortem of the deceased was to be performed.

Police have arrested the tractor driver and impounded his vehicle.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026