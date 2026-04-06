E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Unsustainable rise

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PAKISTAN’S population debate has seen moments of concern, followed by long stretches of inaction.

The health minister has recently warned that the country could become the world’s fourth most populous nation within five years. This projection has huge implications and should dispel any remaining complacency. Already home to over 255m people, Pakistan is adding roughly 6.2m individuals every year, a figure larger than the entire population of some countries.

It is not simply a question of size, it is also a question of pace, planning and political will. The consequences of unchecked growth are plain to see. Hospitals are stretched thin, struggling to meet rising demand with limited resources. Schools are overcrowded, while millions of children remain out of education. Urban centres expand in an unplanned sprawl, straining water supplies, sanitation systems and transport networks. Meanwhile, the economy fails to generate enough jobs for a rapidly expanding youth population. These pressures are already being felt, deepening inequality and straining social stability.

Yet other countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Iran, have shown that fertility rates can be reduced through sustained, coordinated policy interventions. The lesson is clear: population outcomes are shaped not by fate, but by governance. Our difficulty has been less about recognising the problem and more about delivering solutions. At the heart of the issue lies access — or the lack of it. Millions of women still cannot obtain reliable family planning services. Cultural barriers, misinformation and weak primary healthcare systems continue to limit informed reproductive choices.

Expanding these services, particularly in underserved rural areas, is one of the most effective ways to slow population growth. But access without empowerment is insufficient. Keeping girls in school, delaying early marriages, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce are all proven pathways to lower fertility rates and stronger human capital.

Equally important is governance reform. Pakistan’s fragmented institutional approach, with health, education and population departments operating in silos, undermines efficiency and impact. A coordinated national strategy, backed by sustained financing and clear accountability mechanisms, is essential. Fiscal incentives must also be reconsidered. A system that rewards provinces primarily on the basis of population size may deepen the very problem the state seeks to fix. There is, however, a narrow window of opportunity. With a large proportion of its population under 30, Pakistan stands at the cusp of a potential demographic dividend. However, without investment in health, education and job creation, this dividend could just as easily become a demographic burden. Managing population growth is not about limiting people, it is about expanding opportunity. Pakistan must move beyond counting its citizens to investing in their futures. And it better move fast, before the numbers overwhelm the state’s capacity to respond.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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J. Lone
Apr 06, 2026 10:11am
U agree with the views of this article. I think it is time to make laws t encourage people not to have more than two children. There are many ways to do that although following china's example will not help in a country where education levels will not help.
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pro west
Apr 06, 2026 11:54am
When they can't kill you with bombs and starvation they send their western trained NGO and policymakers to convince you to destroy your family systems, sned women into work and put your society on the same demographic extinction path as Japan, Korea China, and most of the west. In France they are trying to bribe women to have more children, but still in the west those who "choose" to remain childless are now being promoted as role models. There is plenty of food for evryone, corruption kills us
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Mahmood
Apr 06, 2026 12:33pm
Labor is going to be biggest export of Pakistan in the coming decades. Due to poor quality of education, it cannot even be a brain-drain or talent of science and iT experts, medical workers or even teachers.
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Zahid Yusuf
Apr 06, 2026 01:41pm
Urban migration occurs due to livelihood issues alongside seeking medical treatments in big cities by the rural populace.Besides, long drawn legal battles in the Courts also compel most of the litigants to set-up makeshift dwellings in shantytowns.To top it all absence of decent Universities also creates compelling reasons for the students to seek accomodations.Moreover, transfers & postings of govt employees with their families from rural area run into thousands & serve as an added burden.
Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 06, 2026 02:03pm
Like all the other functions in the country, Pakistan's papulation growth is out of control.
Recommend 0

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