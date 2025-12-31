E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Pakistan to enter 2026 as fifth-most populous country

Amin Ahmed Published
A general view shows road traffic in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 5, 2022. — Reuters/file
A general view shows road traffic in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 5, 2022. — Reuters/file
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ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says that as Pakistan enters 2026 as the world’s fifth most populous country, with a population exceeding 225 million, high population growth and fertility rates, persistent gender inequality, and rising climate vulnerability, the urgency of addressing population dynamics has intensified.

These realities underscore the need to view population not as a burden but as a strategic driver of sustainable and inclusive development, UNFPA Pakistan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to 2026, UNFPA called for a shift in how population is reflected in national planning and financing, particularly in the NFC formula.

Moving beyond population size as the primary det­e­rminant, a forward-loo­k­ing appro­ach should rew­ard provinces for measurable progress in gender equ­ality, climate resilience, bal­anced population outco­mes, and improvements in the quality of health and education services.

Such reform would align fiscal incentives with human development res­ults, encourage innovation and accountability, and help translate population policy into tangible gains for people and communities, the statement said.

UNFPA also urged the implementation of the recommendations of the Council of Common Interests with clear accountability mechanisms, defined timelines, and sustained domestic financing, supported by strong population data and evidence-based planning.

Despite gains, challenges remain, the agency said. High maternal mortality, unmet need for family planning, early marriages, gender-based violence, and unequal access to quality reproductive health services, particularly in remote communities, continue to demand attent­ion. These challenges are also closely lin­ked to stalled fertility decline and uneven development outcomes, UNFPA said.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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Pakistan

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

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Concerned Citizen
Dec 31, 2025 09:38am
Government funding should focus on education and awareness for family planning. Literacy rates are 62% compared to the global average of 87%. This is the first step towards improving society.
Recommend 0
J. Lone
Dec 31, 2025 10:36am
This not a good news. Population growth without economic growth is an invitation for more poverty and instability. The government must initiate both control programs not to have more than two children in a family.
Recommend 0
Wasim
Dec 31, 2025 11:55am
Population growth is ok as long as we provide good education
Recommend 0
Love Pakistan
Dec 31, 2025 01:00pm
Pakistan must control the rising birth control rate, As suggested, each new couple maximum be allowed maximum two children only. If more than two pay the heavy price in fines.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 31, 2025 06:36pm
Next 30-40 years no wars, peace, open trade with neighbors , develop infrastructure, education, health for all, good governance free from elites, people’s representation in true sense, security agencies should make sure terrorist organizations don’t ruin our relationship with india by covertly doing operations in occupied Kashmir,only then we flourish as a country.
Recommend 0
RAO
Jan 01, 2026 06:54am
Very soon we will be the toppers in population, as nobody talks about it land remains same resources becoming less and less the segment responsible for this explosion of population (mostly lower middle and lower) with minimal resources lack of awarwness and lack of willingness resultantly producing uneducated malnourished unskilled labour only who has no pther options, this needs to be addressed as priprity to control population, emphasis on education, health & above all awareness
Recommend 0
Zakaria
Jan 01, 2026 12:33pm
Don't worry about pakistans people, because they knows them selfs
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 01, 2026 04:32pm
Just like the People's Republic of China, population must be used as a competitive advantage, not liability.
Recommend 0

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