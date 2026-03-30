E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Three die on road in Lower Dir

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LOWER DIR: At least three people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle met with an accident in the Lajbok area here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

They said that the deceased were identified as Bashir Khan Tarkan, his wife, and the driver, Samiullah Roghani -- all belonging to the Roghani tribe.

Rescue officials said that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where some were stated to be in critical condition. The cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, a man was killed, and another was injured in two separate road accidents reported from different areas of the district on Sunday.

A speeding truck rammed into multiple vehicles and a pedestrian in the Khall Bazaar. As a result, a 57-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Amin, a resident of Khall Kandaro, died on the spot.

In a separate mishap in Hajibad area, a car accident left one person injured.

The injured person was provided first aid before being shifted to a nearby medical facility.

Separately, the Samarbagh police on Sunday arrested a key suspect of a theft incident that occurred at a jewellers’ market, and recovered stolen gold and cash from him.

Officials said that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Thieves had taken away 20 tolas of gold and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from a shop owned by a resident, Umar Hayat, in the Samarbagh Jewellers’ Market on the night of the 27th Ramazan.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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