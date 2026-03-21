US military claims destroying Iranian drone manufacturing plant

United States Central Command (Centcom) has claimed that an Iranian drone manufacturing plant has been destroyed by American strikes.

In a post on X, Centcom has attached two photos: one shows the complex intact on March 3, while the other from March 12 shows the facility destroyed.

“The Esfahan Khomeynishahr Drone Production Plant produced Shahed one-way attack drones that have been used by the Iranian regime to attack targets across the region,” Centcom has said.

“The photo dated March 3, 2026, shows the plant before US strikes. The photo taken on March 12, 2026 shows the same site following a barrage of US precision weapons strikes — another major blow [to] Iran’s defence industrial base.”