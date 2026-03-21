WHO chief condemns attacks, warns of health impacts in UAE meeting

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has condemned attacks across the Gulf, warning of growing humanitarian and health impacts following a meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ UN envoy, Al Jazeera reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said missile strikes in countries including the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait caused deaths and injuries, while attacks on energy facilities across the Middle East risk worsening public health conditions.

In a meeting with UAE Ambassador Jamal al-Musharakh in Geneva, the pair discussed the broader health impacts of the escalating conflict, as well as the role of the WHO’s Dubai-based logistics hub in delivering medical supplies across multiple regions.