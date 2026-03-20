Russia warns strikes on Iranian port risk wider regional escalation

Russia has expressed concern over recent strikes on Iran, warning that the attacks risk widening the conflict and affecting its own economic interests, Al Jazeera reports.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow is “observing with growing concern” what she has described as an expanding campaign of Israeli and US bomb attacks across Iran.

She pointed to a March 18 strike on the port of Bandar-i Anzali on the Caspian Sea, describing it as a key trade and logistics hub used in Russian-Iranian commerce, including food shipments.

Zakharova accused the US-Israeli “coalition” of fuelling escalation and warned its actions risk dragging Caspian countries into a broader conflict.