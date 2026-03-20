E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Russia warns strikes on Iranian port risk wider regional escalation

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 11:03pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Russia has expressed concern over recent strikes on Iran, warning that the attacks risk widening the conflict and affecting its own economic interests, Al Jazeera reports.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow is “observing with growing concern” what she has described as an expanding campaign of Israeli and US bomb attacks across Iran.

She pointed to a March 18 strike on the port of Bandar-i Anzali on the Caspian Sea, describing it as a key trade and logistics hub used in Russian-Iranian commerce, including food shipments.

Zakharova accused the US-Israeli “coalition” of fuelling escalation and warned its actions risk dragging Caspian countries into a broader conflict.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe