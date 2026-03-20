Qatar’s emir, UAE president condemn Iranian aggression during phone call

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have spoken by phone to discuss the latest developments after Iranian attacks on both countries, Al Jazeera reports.

The Gulf leaders discussed the serious repercussions on regional security and stability from the attacks, as well as their blatant violation of state sovereignty and principles of international law, a statement from Qatar’s Amiri Diwan says.

Both sides emphasised the importance of an immediate cessation of all hostilities, efforts to de-escalate tensions, and intensifying regional and international diplomacy.

Sheikh Tamim and President Mohamed also reviewed solutions to preserve the safety of the region’s people and resources, including vital energy and other installations.