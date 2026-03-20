EU expresses ‘full support’ for United Arab Emirates: adviser

Anwar Gargash, senior adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, says he has met with Luigi Di Maio, the European Union’s special representative for the Gulf region, Al Jazeera reports.

Maio “affirmed the Union’s full support for the State of the United Arab Emirates in confronting Iranian aggression”, Gargash has said in a post on X. “He also expressed his appreciation for the protection and care provided by the State to more than 200,000 European residents who contribute to various aspects of life.”