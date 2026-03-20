Nato general thanks Iraq, allies for safe relocation of personnel to Naples

General Alexus Grynkewich, Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has thanked Iraq and allies for the safe relocation of Nato personnel in the country to the alliance’s command in Naples, Italy, Al Jazeera reports.

“I would also like to thank the dedicated men and women of Nato Mission Iraq, who continued their mission throughout this period. They are true professionals,” he has said in a statement.

The alliance confirmed in a statement that the last Nato Mission Iraq personnel left Iraq today, and would continue their work from Naples.

Nato Mission Iraq is a non-combat mission, tasked with advisory and capability-building work to assist Iraq in building more sustainable and effective security institutions, the alliance says. It aims to enable Iraqi security forces to stabilise their country, fight terrorism, and prevent the return of Islamic State.