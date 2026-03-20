Israel claims assassinating intelligence head of Iran’s Basij force

Israel claims it has “eliminated” the intelligence chief of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force in a previous strike that also assassinated the force’s top commander, AFP reports.

“Earlier this week, the air force, guided precisely by military intelligence, struck the senior leadership of the Basij unit in the heart of Tehran, in an attack that eliminated the unit’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, along with several other senior commanders,” the military has said.

“The IDF now confirms that in this strike, Ismaeil Ahmadi, who served as head of the intelligence directorate of the Basij unit, was also eliminated,” it claimed.