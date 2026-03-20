Iran does not seek conflict with neighbours, does not seek nuclear weapons: Pezeshkian

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has delivered a Nowruz message saying his country does not seek war with its neighbours, and reiterating that it does not wish to acquire nuclear weapons, Al Jazeera reports citing state media.

In the message, Pezeshkian said Iran did not seek war with neighbouring and Muslim countries. “Our difficulties are the result of the interference of enemies,” he said. “Our dear neighbours who surround us, you are our brothers… We have come to resolve all these differences with you.”

He said Iran proposed that “to establish peace and stability in the region, a regional security structure be formed from Islamic countries”.

“We do not need the presence of outsiders in the region.”

He stressed Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons, saying the supreme leader had declared they were religiously forbidden, and no officials were permitted to pursue plans to obtain them.