Exiled Iranian royal calls for ‘year of victory’ in Nowruz message

The son of Iran’s deposed shah has called for a “free” and “prosperous” Iran in a Nowruz message addressed to Iranians, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Reza Pahlavi described the past year as one of “national solidarity” and “great sacrifices”, saying it brought the country closer to what he called a “final victory” over the Islamic republic.

Framing the situation as a “patriotic battle”, he praised those killed in opposition to the authorities and pledged continued support for their families.

Pahlavi said tens of thousands of Iranians have been lost in what he described as a “struggle” against the ruling system.