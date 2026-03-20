E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Drone attack causes fire at Kuwait oil refinery: state media

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:48pm
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Drone attacks have hit Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, causing several fires but no casualties, state media has said citing the national oil company, AFP reports.

“The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery … was subjected early today to several hostile drone attacks, causing fires in some of its units,” the official Kuwait News Agency said, adding that “several refinery units were shut down”.

The Kuwaiti army later said that the fire was brought under control without any casualties.

“Two drones targeted one of the units in a refinery of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, resulting in a fire that was brought under control by the specialised teams, without any injuries,” it said on X.

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