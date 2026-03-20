Iran’s Araghchi says US war claims ‘detached from reality’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected US claims about causing major destruction to Iran’s air defences and navy, saying such a message is “detached from reality”, Al Jazeera reports.

“US government says one thing, reality says another,” Araghchi has written in a post on X. “Right as US authorities claim Iran’s air defences are gone, an F-35 gets hit. As they declare Iran’s navy finished, USS Gerald Ford turns back, and USS Abraham Lincoln drifts farther away.”

The top Iranian diplomat went on to compare the US’s framing of its war achievements to its framing of the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s. “Different decade, same ‘we’re winning’”, he wrote.