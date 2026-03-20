Doha gymnastics World Cup event scrapped because of Middle East war

The gymnastics World Cup event scheduled to take place in Doha in April has been cancelled due to the war in the Middle East, AFP reports, quoting the sport’s governing body.

“World Gymnastics reports that, following an urgent online vote and in light of the current situation in the Middle East, its executive committee has decided to cancel the 2026 edition of the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha (QAT), scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18,” World Gymnastics said in a statement.

“The event will not be rescheduled,” it added.