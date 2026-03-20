Iran says it has opened shipping corridor through Strait of Hormuz: journalist

Dozens, if not hundreds, of ships are anchored at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, stopped from passing further due to the threat of Iranian attack, Al Jazeera reports citing Inzamam Rashid, a journalist reporting from near the waterway.

While the US and Israel had carried out overnight operations near Iran’s coast in an effort to secure the strait, Iran says it has set up an approved shipping corridor through the strait, he says.

“They have said that [they are] allowing select vessels to pass through the waters alongside the Iranian coast. What they have to do is get prior approval from the IRGC,” he adds.

Data shows that at least nine ships have passed through this route where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are verifying vessels, Rashid says.