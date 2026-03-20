Iran says oil exports from Iran’s Kharg Island continuing as normal

Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament says that oil exports from Kharg Island are continuing uninterrupted, Al Jazeera reports.

“Security is fully established in Kharg Island, and oil export is going on without any problem and without any interruption,” its spokesperson has said in a statement carried by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s armed forces “are at the peak of their defence readiness and will give a decisive and crushing response to all the evils and attacks of the enemy”, the spokesperson has said.

Kharg Island, around 30 kilometres off Iran’s mainland, is a hub for roughly 90 per cent of the country’s crude oil exports. It was hit in US strikes last weekend, but no casualties were reported.