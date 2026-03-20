Iran FM reiterates warning there will be ‘zero restraint’ if infrastructure attacked

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s warning that no restraint will be shown if infrastructure is attacked, claiming they had intelligence on “ Israeli plans to strike infrastructure”.

“We are men and women of principles. Iranians do not sneak [an] attack adversaries while engaged in dialogue. Only when attacked do we powerfully respond.

“We have intelligence on Israeli plans to strike infrastructure. Once again: ZERO restraint if our infrastructure is attacked,” he said in a post on X.