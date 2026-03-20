PM Shehbaz condemns attacks on Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attacks on Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity” with the country in conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“We agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation and resolution of tensions through dialogue and diplomacy, while reaffirming our shared commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan brotherly ties,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the two also exchanged “warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and best wishes” for each other’s countries.