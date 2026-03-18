Massive crackdown on money launderers

LAHORE: The Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with finance ministry, on Tuesday, announced launching a massive crackdown on money-laundering and hawala/hundi networks across the country.

A joint working group comprising the officials of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be formed to regularly review the progress made in this regard.

A meeting held under the joint chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday chalked out a framework to lay hand on those involved in illegal money transactions.

FIA Director General Dr Usman Anwar, SBP governor and federal finance secretary were also present in the meeting.

Joint working group comprising SBP, FIA officials to review progress on the action

“The huddle resolved that strict action will be taken against the business figures and institutions involved in transferring funds abroad through illegal channels,” a spokesperson for interior ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

It said the meeting further decided that no leniency would be shown to individuals or entities engaged in money laundering and hawala/hundi operations.

The statement said the funds could only be transferred abroad through the banking system and other legal channels.

“The process of sending money overseas through exchange companies will also be streamlined, and the entire remittance mechanism will be made transparent and foolproof,” it said.

The meeting emphasised discouraging all illegal channels of sending money abroad at every level.

The interior and finance ministers said that a strong action would be taken against major money launderers and that hawala/hundi operations would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“A joint working group comprising the State Bank of Pakistan and the FIA officers will be formed to have a constant follow up and coordination in matters related to money laundering and hundi/hawala,” the spokesperson said. The governor State Bank briefed the meeting on the system of fund transfers through banking channels.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026