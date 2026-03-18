Gas pipeline blown up in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A pipeline supplying gas to Punjab was blown up with explosives in Lakki Marwat district on Monday night, the police said.

The incident occurred near the Sherikhel area within the limits of the Shahbazkhel police station, an official said.

He said that an explosive device planted by unknown terrorists along the pipeline went off with a big bang, damaging the gas infrastructure.

“The explosion was heard in the entire area, panicking local residents and disrupting gas supply to Punjab,” he said.

The official said that after the terrorist attack, a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for the perpetrators.

He said that the police also beefed up security at important installations in the district.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026