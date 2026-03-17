E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Iran security chief Larijani’s fate unclear after Israeli military claims targeting him

Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 04:35pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Israel’s military has targeted Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, four Israeli officials said, adding that it was not immediately clear whether he was killed or injured, reports Reuters.

Larijani was one of the targets of strikes carried out by the Israeli military last night across Iran, the officials told Reuters.

Iran has not yet commented on the report. If his death is confirmed, he would be the most senior Iranian official to be killed after the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on the first day of the war.

Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and a close ally of Khamenei, was seen in Tehran on Friday taking part in Quds Day rallies.

Later that day, the US offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Larijani, as part of a list of 10 figures linked to the IRGC.

Multiple Israeli media outlets also said the strikes targeted Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij Resistance Force and other senior Basij figures, with the outcome of the strikes still being assessed.

Then-parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria on Feb 16, 2020. — Reuters/File
Then-parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria on Feb 16, 2020. — Reuters/File
Iran Israel War
Live

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe