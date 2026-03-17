Haq Do Tehreek leader killed in accident

GWADAR: Haq Do Tehreek Secretary General Hafeez Kiazai was killed while its chairman, former senator Hussain Wadela, and an MPA’s secretary were injured in a car accident on the Coastal Highway near Pasni on Monday night.

Police said the three men were travelling to Gwadar when their car overturned near the Makolah area after one of its tyres burst.

“Hafeez Kiazai was killed on the spot, while Hussain Wadela and Wasim Samad, the secretary of MPA Maulana Hidayat-Ur-Rehman, were seriously injured,” a police official said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital in Pasni.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026