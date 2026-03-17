60pc of Shalimar Express coaches ‘didn’t have brakes’: Pakistan Railway

• Inspection in Sukkur finds fault with 10 of train’s 18 carriages

• Initial inquiry blames driver and assistant for Naushahro Feroze accident despite defects

LAHORE: An initial inspection carried out by Pakistan Railways officials has found that 10 of the total 18 passenger coaches of the 27-Up Shalimar Express were operating as “dummy” coaches, including nine — nearly 60 per cent — that were being run without brakes and required urgent maintenance.

Contrary to the examination of the rake of the Shalimar Express, which met with an accident after hitting a stationary freight train from behind at the loop line of Lakha Road Railway Station in Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday afternoon, a very initial inquiry has surprisingly held the driver and his assistant responsible for the accident, stating that they overshot and failed to control and stop the train.

“It is really surprising to see both reports — the train’s rake examination [inspection of coaches] and the initial probe report called the ‘Joint Certificate’ in railway terminology. The examination of the rake has revealed that nine of the total 18 coaches [nearly 60pc] had no brakes and other issues.

“On the other hand, the initial investigation surprisingly holds the driver and assistant driver responsible for the accident,” said an official source in Pakistan Railways.

“When the brake system is not working, why are the driver and assistant driver being declared guilty? Even if the driver knew it, why was a faulty train handed over to him to operate?” he said, requesting the railways minister, the Pakistan Railways chief executive officer, the Federal Government Inspector of Railways, and others to punish those responsible for the maintenance of trains and the safety of passengers, crew and other train staff during the journey.

Contradictory reports

According to the train’s rake examination report, jointly signed by a team headed by the train examiner in Sukkur, there were issues with 10 coaches — ZBH (15028), ZBXH (11264), ZBXH (11288), ZRGH (11496), ZRGH (11499), ZRHG (11421), ZRGH (11561), ZRGH (11507), ZRGH (11461) and ZRGH (11475). “The brake cylinders of nine of these coaches were not working during checking at the Rohri station,” the report read.

Meanwhile, the Joint Certificate, signed by five officers, stated that the points (Kantas/interlocking system) for the passage of the train were not set for the main line.

It further read that the pointsman and station master showed a red signal to the driver, but he could not control the train and overshot, colliding with the QSSCTR goods train that was standing on Main Line-1 (Up Loop Line) to give way to the 27-Up train at about 1:43pm.

“The collision resulted in the derailm­ent and capsizing of the engine and the derailment of two coaches next to it. Three wagons loaded with containers of the goods train were also derailed, leading to the blocking of both the up and down main lines as well as the loop line,” it stated.

“After checking all aspects, we came to the conclusion that the accident took place due to the negligence of the crew of the 27-Up (Shalimar Express). Hence, the driver and assistant driver are held responsible for this accident,” the initial investigation concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that in August last year, train drivers protested against being held responsible for derailments and accidents and warned of initiating a countrywide strike if Pakistan Railways continued to use ‘faulty’ coaches and wagons.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026