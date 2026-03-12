E-Paper | March 12, 2026

BISP beneficiaries suffer as Nadra verification system disrupted in Charsadda

Women wait for their turn at a cash distribution point in Charsadda on Wednesday. — Dawn
CHARSADDA: Prolonged disruption in Nadra verification system here on Wednesday left beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and other government assistance schemes high and dry, as payments remained suspended at several cash points.

Dozens of men and women were seen waiting for hours outside BISP payment centres but were unable to receive their stipends due to disruption in the system.

The beneficiaries said that the suspension of Nadra verification system badly hit cash disbursements under BISP and various other relief schemes launched by the prime minister and the chief minister.

Long queues were seen at cash points, with women, the elderly and other beneficiaries waiting in the hope of receiving the due cash. However, many of them returned empty-handed after hours of waiting.

They said that they had travelled from far-flung areas to reach the payment centres in Charsadda, spending money on transport, only to face disappointment due to the system failure.

The visitors complained that the situation was particularly difficult for women and elderly people, who had to stand in long queues while fasting.

Some women said that they went to different areas but didn’t find functional payment centres.

The BISP beneficiaries called for the immediate restoration of the Nadra verification system to ease their difficulties.

They also demanded the deployment of additional staff at cash points and the establishment of separate counters for women and senior citizens to ensure smoother cash disbursement.

The beneficiaries said that the government should devise a comprehensive mechanism for payment of stipends, especially during Ramazan, when women were forced to step out to collect their financial assistance.

They said that the frequent link failures and system outages made many beneficiaries return without cash handouts even after waiting for long hours.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

