Drone hits Italy-US airbase in Kuwait, no injuries: Rome

Italy’s military says that a drone attacked the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait, hosting Italian and US forces, but stressed that all its personnel were safe, AFP reports.

“This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and capabilities, was the target of a drone attack,” the chief of Italy’s defence general staff, General Luciano Portolano, said in a statement posted by the military on X.

It “hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed”.

“At the time of the attack, all personnel were safe and uninjured.”