Israeli foreign minister says no plans for talks with Lebanese govt

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said that the government was not planning to hold direct talks with Lebanon in the coming days and had not told the United States it was running low on missile interceptors, Reuters reports.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported yesterday that Israel and Lebanon were expected to hold direct talks in the coming days. Semafor also reported that Israel had informed Washington it was running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors.

Asked about the two reports, Saar said: “For the two questions, the answer is no.”