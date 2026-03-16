COMPANY NEWS

ABHI, Knowledge Platform sign MoU



ABHI Microfinance Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Knowledge Platform Pvt Ltd, an education technology company, to explore opportunities for expanding financial access and education-focused services for schools, teachers, parents, and students across Pakistan, as per a press release.

The collaboration establishes a framework through which both organisations will work together to design and promote financial solutions tailored to the education ecosystem. These solutions may include education financing options for families, earned wage access facilities for teachers and school staff, and financing support for school owners to upgrade technology infrastructure and operational capacity.

As education institutions increasingly adopt digital tools and modern management systems, the need for accessible financial solutions that support both institutions and families continues to grow. Through this partnership, ABHI Microfinance Bank and Knowledge Platform aim to explore ways to align financial services with the evolving needs of the education sector while supporting greater financial inclusion.

Progress on women’s financial inclusion



Bank Alfalah has released updated data highlighting its progress in advancing women’s financial inclusion across Pakistan, with growth in women customers, increased financing for women-led businesses, and broader representation of women across its workforce and leadership structures, according to a press release.

Women now hold 18 per cent of the bank’s total accounts, representing approximately 650,000 customers. In 2025, the bank recorded a 12pc increase in women account holders, while female customers contributed 11pc of total deposits, amounting to Rs237 billion.

The bank also reported growth in lending to women across key economic sectors. In the small and medium enterprise segment, the number of women borrowers increased by 20pc in 2025, with 117 women-led businesses financed, mainly in manufacturing and trading. Total SME financing for these businesses amounted to Rs521 million.

Furthermore, within its workforce, women currently represent 21pc of employees. As of 31 December 2025, women also represented 16pc of members across board committees, management committees, and their subcommittees. The bank also continues to support women through community programmes focused on entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare.

Jazz shares growth over 4Q25



Jazz invested Rs58.676 billion during FY25 to expand network capacity, strengthen digital platforms, and accelerate its transition into a leading integrated digital service company, JazzWorld, spanning connectivity, fintech, entertainment, insurance, and digital platforms, as per a press release.

Jazz closed the year with strong financial momentum. Total revenue in 4Q25 increased 24.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while FY25 revenue grew 18.6pc YoY, supported by wider adoption of bundled offers and the growing contribution of digital platforms.

In the recently concluded spectrum auction, Jazz acquired 190 MHz of spectrum for $239.5 million, further strengthening its network capacity and supporting the future rollout of next-generation connectivity services.

“Our performance reflects the momentum behind our transition into Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo., JazzWorld. Guided by our AI1440 strategy, we are embedding digital capabilities and artificial intelligence across our platforms to create smarter and more inclusive digital experiences for over 100m customers,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld.

Google’s new AI certificate



Google announces the launch of the Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professional Certificate, according to a press release, a new industry-validated credential designed to bridge the growing AI skills gap. Moving beyond basic theory, the programme focuses on AI fluency, equipping workers with the practical, hands-on ability to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily professional workflows.

The programme is grounded in a “Learn by Doing” philosophy, featuring over 20 hands-on activities. To ensure learners have the best tools for the job, enrollment includes three months of no-cost access to Google AI Pro. This allows participants to practice directly with Google’s most advanced models within the tools they already use, such as Gmail, Google Docs, and Gemini in Google Sheets.

The certificate is comprised of six comprehensive courses and a final capstone. Designed for busy professionals, the entire programme can be completed at the learner’s own pace in under 10 hours.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 16th, 2026