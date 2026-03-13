From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Air commodore held

KARACHI: “Completely false or grossly exaggerated reports have been broadcast by All-India Radio and have appeared in a section of the foreign press in connection with the conspiracy in which ex-Major-General Akbar Khan and others were arrested, as revealed by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in his statement of March 9,” says a press note. The … note also announced that Air-Commodore M.K. Janjua, Director of Personnel of the RPAF, has been put under house arrest for suspected complicity… .

The Press note … denied the rumours that a large number of other officers have been arrested. It assured that “if and when any further action is taken an official announcement will be made”. The Press note adds: “The public is advised to lend no credence to reports which do not emanate from official sources. It is not improbable that some of these false and exaggerated reports are being wilfully circulated by people who are no friends of Pakistan.”

The facts are that the following have been arrested so far: Akbar Khan, Mrs Akbar Khan, M.A. Latif, F.A. Faiz, and Air Commodore M.K. Janjua (placed under house arrest for suspected complicity…).

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026