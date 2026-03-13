Ukraine says it faces ‘systematic pressure’ from IPC at Games

MILAN: Ukraine’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) accused the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Milano Cortina 2026 organisers of putting “systematic pressure” on its delegation, citing curbs on flags, team briefings and athlete accessories.

In a statement, Ukraine said its athletes, coaches and officials had faced “openly negative” treatment, unprecedented in the country’s three decades of participation in the Summer and Winter Paralympics.

Ukraine boycotted the opening ceremony in Verona on March 6 to protest against the return of 10 Russian and Belarus athletes to the Games with their flags and national anthems.

Among the incidents cited, Ukraine said it had been ordered to remove a national flag from its residence in the Paralympic village, a practice it said had not drawn objections at previous Games.

According to the Ukrainians, organisers took more than two days to determine where the flag could be displayed and ultimately instructed that it be placed in a less visible __cpLocation.

Local Games organisers said in a statement that the Ukrainian NPC chose to hang a national flag outside a communal space and was asked to move it “in line with Village regulations, which provide that NPCs may display national flags only in the residential areas they occupy”.

At a press briefing in Cortina dAmpezzo, IPC Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence said he was surprised by the allegations, noting Ukraine had not raised any concerns through official channels but instead via the media.

“While we are empathetic to the situation of the Ukrainian people, this empathy does not extend to allowing NPC Ukraine to break the rules that govern these Games,” he added.

Ukraine also cited an incident in which biathlon champion Oleksandra Kononova was told to remove earrings featuring a small Ukrainian flag and the words Stop War ahead of her medal ceremony on March 7 in Val di Fiemme.

IPC rules prohibit demonstrations, protests, or political statements in Paralympic venues.

During the Olympics last month, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified for wearing a custom helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s invasion, which began four years ago.

Ukraine’s NPC said it was “especially shocked” by an alleged incident involving the family of biathlon gold medallist Taras Rad.

According to its statement, eight relatives who travelled from western Ukraine were prevented from entering the stands with Ukrainian flags, and had traditional neck scarves confiscated.

The local organising committee said that the issue centred on the text that was included on the scarves.

“As venue security could not verify the meaning of the text, and it may have contained political messaging, which is not permitted under Games regulations, the spectators were asked to enter the venue without the scarves,” organisers said.

“Milano Cortina 2026 and the International Paralympic Committee remain committed to providing a respectful and welcoming environment for all stakeholders, including athletes and spectators. The rules and procedures in place during the Games are designed to support that environment and are applied equally to all delegations.”

Ukraine have won 10 medals so far, including three golds.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026