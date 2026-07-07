Queiroz quits as Ghana coach after exit

LOS ANGELES: Carlos Queiroz announced on Sunday he was leaving his job as Ghana coach after the African side were eliminated from the World Cup at the last-32 stage.

Ghana were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in Kansas City on Friday after only registering eight attempts on goal.

The much-travelled Quieroz, who coached Iran at the last World Cup in Qatar, said: “I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more.”

Queiroz urged Ghana to push forward in the future, saying: “The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch.”

The former Real Mad­rid coach and Manchester United assistant coach added: “Reaching a higher level should never be the destination — it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions.

“Black Stars success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”

Quieroz was only appointed in April when Otto Addo was dismissed.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026