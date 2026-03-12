PM Shehbaz departs on brief visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed on a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia, his office said.

The prime minister’s visit comes amid intense hostilities in the Middle East, where Gulf countries — including Saudi Arabia — are facing Iranian attacks, which Tehran says are aimed at US and Israeli sites in response to the latter’s deadly large-scale strikes.

The premier is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

It added that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the Saudi crown prince, during which they will “exchange views on the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation and bilateral relations between the two countries”.

“This visit is highlighting Pakistan’s positive role in the diplomatic arena, and Pakistan will continue to play this role,” the PMO affirmed.

More to follow