Iranian president says facilities that are the ‘origin and source of aggressive actions’ are being targeted

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 07:15pm
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours and that Tehran has only targeted facilities that are the “origin and source of aggressive actions” by the US and Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasised the preservation and continuation of friendly relations with the governments of the region based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he has said on X.

“This does not negate Iran’s inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel).”

Pezeshkian has added that the operations are defensive in nature and that the “facilities” are considered legitimate targets.

“We have not attacked our friendly and neighbouring countries; rather, we have targeted US military bases, facilities, and installations in the region,” he adds.

