From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Threat to kill Shah

News agencies Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:37am
TEHERAN: Fanatical Islamites yesterday [March 10] warned the Shah of Iran and his Government that they faced death unless the assassin of General Ali Razmara, the late Pri­me Minister, was released within three days. The warning, aimed particularly at those op­­posing nationalisation of Iran’s rich oil-fields, was almost certain to fail, political sources said. These sources said that the majority in both the Houses of Parliament, backed by the Shah and Minis­ters, would not approve the Parlia_mentary Commission’s proposal to nationalise the vast Anglo-Iranian Oil Company… .

The warning … was published by the news­­paper Ashaf, which quoted a proclamation of the organisation of “Devotees of Islam,” one of whose members assassinated Gen Raz­ma­­ra… . … The proclamation … des­­cribed the assassin as a “saint who sent Razmara to hell” and warned “all traitors and servants of foreigners” that they faced “annihilation”.

The warning was issued following a meeting yesterday in the Majlis Square at which 50,000 persons cheered those who demanded nationalisation of oil and attacked the French action against the Moroccan nationalists.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

