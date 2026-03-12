E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Six die on Swiss bus as man sets himself on fire

AFP Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
THE main street of Kerzers, a small town in Switzerland where the bus caught fire.—AFP
THE main street of Kerzers, a small town in Switzerland where the bus caught fire.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

FRIBOURG: An inferno on a Swiss bus that killed six people was seemingly started by a “disturbed” man on board who set himself alight, the investigating prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The blaze happened on Tuesday evening in the small town of Kerzers, around 20 kilometres west of the capital Bern. Videos shared on social media showed flames several metres high bursting out of the windows, and black smoke rising into the sky.

“A witness statement indicated that a man... of Swiss origin boarded the bus carrying bags. At some point, he doused himself with a flammable substance and set himself alight,” Fribourg canton’s public prosecutor Raphael Bourquin told a press conference.

He said the family of the man, who was from Bern canton and in his sixties, had recently “reported his disappearance”, and “current evidence describes him as a marginalised and disturbed individual”.

“There is absolutely no evidence to suggest that this could be a terrorist act,” he said, adding that “it appears that this person is among the deceased”. Fribourg police chief Philippe Allain said detectives were trying to work out who got on and off the bus along its route from the nearby town of Dudingen, to pinpoint how many people were on board at the time. The potential victims were born between 1961 and 2009, he said.

Besides those killed, the fire injured five people. Three people were taken to hospital; two are in a serious condition and the other has since returned home. Two other people were treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe