Europe unveils ballistic missile interceptor project

PARIS: European missile makers and defence groups launched a new consortium on Tuesday to develop what they said would be the continent’s first interceptor capable of destroying medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in space.

Thales, Airbus, MBDA Deutschland, Safran and aerospace startup Destinus signed a letter of intent in Paris to establish the Bliksem EXO Consortium, aiming to develop the sovereign exo-atmospheric interceptor. Europe is pushing to plug critical gaps in air and missile defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid growing concerns over ballistic missile threats.

The announcement follows Monday’s launch in Paris of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, in which European leaders pledged to jointly develop a lower-cost alternative to the US-made Patriot air defence system as Ukraine struggles to counter intensified Russian ballistic missile attacks.

While shorter-range ballistic missiles typically follow trajectories that remain within the atmosphere or only briefly pass into near-space, those with longer ranges spend much of their midcourse flight outside the atmosphere.

Ukraine to buy Rafale jets, air defence systems from France

Under the letter of intent, the companies plan to sign a binding consortium agreement within three months, begin joint engineering work in August and carry out a test of the exo-atmospheric kill vehicle in space in 2027.

The agreement itself does not commit the parties to fund or procure the system, the companies said in a joint statement.

Ukraine defence deal

Ukraine will use a European loan facility to buy next-generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and French Rafale fighter jets for the first time, while also securing approval to produce key Western missiles domestically under agreements formalised by Kyiv and Paris on Tuesday.

The two countries said Ukraine would order an initial 16 Rafale aircraft, the first tranche of a planned fleet of 100 announced in November 2025, financed through the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan programme.

Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics could begin in France as early as 2026, with the first four aircraft delivered after training is completed, the French and Ukrainian presidencies said in a joint statement, providing the first details of purchases outlined on Monday.

Ukraine also plans to acquire four next-generation SAMP/T-NG air and missile defence systems, becoming the first country to deploy the Franco-Italian system in combat.

Two older versions will be dispatched to Ukraine until the new systems are delivered. The move builds on a broader air-defence initiative unveiled on Monday by Ukraine and several European allies aimed at developing a lower-cost anti-ballistic missile capability as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

France and Italy also authorised licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 interceptor missiles, while France approved local production of AASM guided bombs and SCALP cruise missiles, deepening defence-industrial cooperation with Kyiv.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026