E-Paper | July 15, 2026

UK, Spain scrap Gibraltar land border checks

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MADRID: Thousands of workers crossing daily between Spain and Gibraltar will enter a new era of easier travel on Wednesday, as border checks that have long been a source of tension are lifted.

Home to only around 40,000 people, the tiny self-governing British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula relies on about 15,500 daily cross-border workers from Spain, who make up nearly half of its workforce.

During rush hours, long lines can form at the land border and documents are checked — especially during periods of tension between Britain and Spain, which claims sovereignty over Gibraltar. But under an agreement reached between Brussels and London following Britain’s exit from the European Union, border controls between Gibraltar and Spain will be eliminated from Wednesday. The deal was signed on Tuesday in Brussels.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic took part in the signing ceremony alongside British and Spanish ministers as well as Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. In a radio interview ahead of the signing, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the agreement “opens a new era” for Gibraltar and the adjoining region of Spain, that will create “enormous opportunities”.

A smoother border will make it easier for Gibra­ltar businesses to recruit and retain workers who live in Spain, as the “hassle” of crossing the frontier can be “significant”, said Owen Smith, head of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Busi­nesses. “It’s been a big factor in retention, and certainly a fluid border is going to make life much easier,” he said, calling it “very, very positive”. The agreement will align Gibraltar with the rules of Europe’s passport-free Schengen travel area. It was reached after years of talks between Spain, Britain and the EU.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe