E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Police say British politician’s killing was targeted attack

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LONDON: UK counter-terrorism police on Tuesday said the murder of veteran right-wing politician Ann Widdecombe was a “targeted attack”, as a 28-year-old man remained under arrest on suspicion of acts of “terrorism” and murder.

“It is clear that this was a targeted attack,” head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor told reporters about the killing of the 78-year-old woman in her home last week, adding that officers were pursuing “multiple lines of inquiry”.

Widdecombe, a spokesperson for the hard-right Reform UK party and a former Conservative minister, was found dead in her home in Devon, southwest England on Thursday.

Counter-terrorism police took over the investigation on Monday as a 28-year-old white British man was detained on suspicion of “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism” as well as suspicion of murder.

The man was first arrested on the weekend in Yorkshire in northern England, about 300 miles (480 km) from Widdecombe’s home on suspicion of murder, before being re-arrested as a terrorism suspect.

“We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation and the motivation that sits behind that attack,” Taylor told reporters outside Scotland Yard.

He also said it was a “line of inquiry” whether the suspect was targeting other politicians who are part of Reform, the anti-immigration party led by pro-Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage.

Taylor urged the public to “think before sharing any unverified information” as the killing has garnered huge public interest. Widdecombe, a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010, was known for her staunch Christian faith and outspoken views, becoming a household name after appearing on reality shows in the 2010s.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe