Market engagement process begins for ML-1 upgrade in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has initiated the market engagement process for the proposed Karachi-Rohri section upgrade of the Main Line-1 (ML-1), a major railway modernisation project aimed at improving passenger mobility and freight efficiency along the country’s busiest rail corridor.

The project was introduced to development partners, contractors, consultants and technology service providers during an early market engagement seminar held at a local hotel in Lahore on Wednesday.

Representatives from international and local construction firms, consultants, development partners and senior railway officials attended the session, which served as a market-sounding exercise to brief stakeholders on the scope, technical parameters and procurement considerations of the project.

Opening the session, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Operations Head Nissanka Salgado addressed participants through a virtual link and highlighted the importance of modernising Pakistan’s railway infrastructure to improve connectivity and logistics efficiency.

In his keynote address, Pakistan Railways Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah said the Karachi–Rohri section formed a critical segment of the national rail network, linking major industrial and population centres and playing a pivotal role in passenger and freight movement across the country.

He noted that the proposed upgrade would improve operational efficiency, reduce travel time and strengthen the role of railways in supporting Pakistan’s economic and logistics needs. He added that Pakistan Railways was also moving towards greater financial autonomy and digital transformation to enhance efficiency, transparency and service delivery.

Officials of the ML-1 project implementation unit (PIU) presented the project at its concept stage, outlining the proposed scope of work and planned infrastructure upgrades. A question-and-answer session followed, during which participants sought clarifications regarding the implementation strategy and possible modes of participation in the project.

The Karachi-Rohri corridor, extending about 480 kilometres, is planned to be upgraded with modern railway infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, reliability and safety.

The proposed works include renewal of the permanent way, strengthening of track foundations, installation of modern signalling and telecommunications systems, and rehabilitation of bridges and other civil structures along the route.

Once completed, the upgraded line is expected to support train speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour, reducing travel time for passengers while increasing freight capacity and improving overall service reliability.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026