AJK too cuts fuel use, salaries as part of austerity measures

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of austerity measures, including a 50 per cent cut in fuel consumption for government vehicles, suspension of salaries of ministers and advisers for two months, a 25pc reduction in lawmakers’ salaries, and a four-day salary deduction for senior officers, in a bid to conserve resources in view of the prevailing international situation.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, also decided that government offices would operate only four days a week, while schools would remain closed until March 31, with higher education institutions switching to online classes where possible.

At the outset of the meeting, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The state cabinet endorsed the decisions taken by the federal cabinet in light of the prevailing international situation and economic challenges, and appreciated the austerity policy announced by the government of Pakistan.

Under the decisions, petrol and diesel consumption in vehicles used by all government departments will be reduced by 50pc for the next two months. Ministers, advisers and special assistants will not draw salaries during the same period, while members of the AJK Legislative Assembly will face a 25pc cut in their salaries.

The cabinet also decided that government officers in grade 20 and above whose monthly salary exceeds Rs300,000 will have four days’ salary deducted, which will be utilised for public relief. In addition, overall government expenditures will be reduced by 20pc.

It was further decided that the purchase of furniture, air-conditioners and similar items in government departments would remain completely banned, and any essential procurement would require prior approval of the cabinet.

The cabinet imposed a complete ban on foreign visits by AJK ministers, advisers, special assistants and officers. Government departments were directed to prioritise teleconferencing and online meetings to minimise travel and save fuel.

Official dinners and iftar parties will follow a one-dish policy, while conferences will be held at government venues instead of hotels to reduce expenditure.

To conserve fuel, the cabinet also introduced measures for public and private institutions, directing that — except for essential services — 50pc of staff in government and private organisations would work from home.

The additional weekly holiday aimed at saving fuel will not apply to banks.

Educational institutions will also be affected by the measures. All schools will be closed for two weeks from the end of the current week and will remain shut until March 31. Higher education institutions, however, will begin online classes where resources are available.

The cabinet approved Rs2 billion for the purchase of health infrastructure to meet the requirements of the health department. It also sanctioned a risk allowance for field staff and field officers of Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, Information Minister Rafique Nayyar moved a resolution paying tribute to the services of the Pakistan armed forces in the ongoing war against terrorism, which was unanimously adopted.

The cabinet also strongly condemned external aggression against Iran and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026