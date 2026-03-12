Man assaults minor girl in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A man allegedly assaulted a minor girl in the Michenkhel locality of the Lakki city on Wednesday, the police said.

They said that two sisters, aged four and five years, were on their way home from their uncle’s residence when a person intercepted them. They said that the suspect forcibly took the elder girl to a nearby nullah where he allegedly assaulted her.

The victim’s mother told the police that she was at home when her four-year old daughter came and told her that the person had forcibly taken away her sister towards the rainwater course.

She said that when she reached the nullah the suspect fled the place on seeing her, leaving her daughter in critical condition.

The complainant told the police that her husband was a daily wage worker and she informed him about the incident when he returned home.

Police said that they had registered a case against the suspect under relevant sections of the law and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, woman teacher of a private school died when the gun she was fiddling with allegedly went off at her house in the Naserkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday, the police said. They identified the deceased as Fozia Bibi, 25, and said that she succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Serai Naurang town.

Fahimullah, uncle of the deceased, told police that he heard the gunshot and rushed to his house where he found his niece lying in a pool of blood.

He said that he called in the rescue service to shift the injured to the hospital.

Police said they had launched an investigation after registering a case.

Separately, a man was killed in the Mir Azam Michenkhel area within the limits of Dadiwala police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Mohammad Ismail, 47, and his brother, Mansoor Ahmad, 44, were going home from the village’s common guesthouse when a suspect appeared and opened fire on Mansoor.

They said that Mansoor was critically injured in the attack and died while being taken to a hospital. The killer escaped the place and a case was registered against him under the relevant sections of law, the police said.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026