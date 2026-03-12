E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Chitral villagers warn of protests if BHU staff not appointed

Our Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
CHITRAL: The residents of seven major villages in Upper Chitral including Sarguz, Nasar, Nasargol, Parwak Bala, Parwak Payeen, Meragram and Sonoghur have issued a stern ultimatum to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to appoint essential medical staff to the local Basic Health Unit (BHU) or face large-scale protest including closure of major transport arteries.

Despite being the primary healthcare lifeline for thousands, BHU Sonoghor has been reduced to a dysfunctional entity as for several years the facility has been deprived of a medical officer and a dental technician.

Locals allege that the lack of interest from political leaders and the systemic negligence of the health department have stripped the community of basic rights, ranging from childbirth services to simple X-rays.

Community elders and representatives of local registered organisations expressed deep frustration over the negligence of the government and accused political representatives of complete indifference, while the poor grapple with back-breaking inflation.

Sajjad Sirang, a local social activist said that the patients suffering from routine ailments from toothache to fluctuating blood pressure are forced to undertake expensive and grueling journeys to Booni or Lower Chitral for treatment.

Talking to the local media, he said that the immediate demand of the local people is appointment of a medical officer and a dental technician to restore the backbone of the area’s healthcare.

He warned that if these appointments are not made immediately massive protests would be launched after Eidul Fitr holidays, while women and children will go on hunger strikes and block major Mastuj Road.

When the district health officer of Upper Chitral, Dr Farman, was contacted to get his version, he admitted that the post of medical officer was vacant since long like other BHUs of the district while there is no scheduled post of a dental technician.

He said that the primary healthcare facility will would MO once the interview process for hiring doctors on fixed-pay basis for BHUs was completed within the next two to three months.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

