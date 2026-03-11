From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Communist hand

KARACHI: It can now be stated on good authority that there was Communist hand in the unsuccessful plot to cause violent commotion in the country whose discovery resulted on Friday [March 9] in the dismissal and arrest of Major-General Akbar Khan, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army; Brigadier M.A. Latif, Area Commander, Quetta; Mr Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Editor of The Pakistan Times; and Mrs Akbar Khan, wife of the Chief of General Staff. It is learnt that the two army officers were in league with Communists. The Government are reported to have documentary evidence clearly implicating the two dismissed officers.

[As reported by news agencies in Cairo,] commenting on the conspiracy in Pakistan revealed by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan … the semi-official Arabic daily Al-Misry said “the conspiracy’s failure proves the efficiency and vigilance and that the Government are working for the good of the country and the people.”

News of the conspiracy was generally recei­ved with deep regret by the Egyptian Press which front-paged the news… . Al-Ahram and Al-Misry said: “We are grieved to hear the news since Pakistan is an Islamic State… .”

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026