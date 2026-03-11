E-Paper | March 11, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Communist hand

From the Newspaper Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: It can now be stated on good authority that there was Communist hand in the unsuccessful plot to cause violent commotion in the country whose discovery resulted on Friday [March 9] in the dismissal and arrest of Major-General Akbar Khan, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army; Brigadier M.A. Latif, Area Commander, Quetta; Mr Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Editor of The Pakistan Times; and Mrs Akbar Khan, wife of the Chief of General Staff. It is learnt that the two army officers were in league with Communists. The Government are reported to have documentary evidence clearly implicating the two dismissed officers.

[As reported by news agencies in Cairo,] commenting on the conspiracy in Pakistan revealed by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan … the semi-official Arabic daily Al-Misry said “the conspiracy’s failure proves the efficiency and vigilance and that the Government are working for the good of the country and the people.”

News of the conspiracy was generally recei­ved with deep regret by the Egyptian Press which front-paged the news… . Al-Ahram and Al-Misry said: “We are grieved to hear the news since Pakistan is an Islamic State… .”

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe